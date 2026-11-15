St. Peters is busy in healthcare right now, with solid options for both new and experienced clinicians. Here are a few full-time roles worth a look this week.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care Location: St Peters, MO (300 First Executive Ave, Ste A)

(300 First Executive Ave, Ste A) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (DaVita notes competitive pay + benefits)

Not listed (DaVita notes competitive pay + benefits) Schedule highlights: No overnights, no Sundays, 12-hour shifts, 2 Saturdays/month; must be able to work between 5:00am–5:00pm

No dialysis experience needed — paid training is provided. You’ll support patients with end-stage kidney disease, take vitals, set up machines, and work closely with RNs and the care team. Comes with full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) and clear career paths.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is in a long-term acute care (LTAC) setting, caring for medically complex and post-ICU patients, including ventilator-dependent cases. You’ll use strong clinical judgment for assessments, meds, telemetry, wound care, and EMR charting while working with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Specialized pelvic floor rehab role for a licensed PT. You’ll handle evaluations, treatment plans, and ongoing care focused on function and quality of life, plus education for patients and families. PT license is required; a master’s in PT is preferred.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.