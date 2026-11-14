St. Peters is busy with freight and warehousing right now, and a few solid logistics employers are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work that keeps goods moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Reckitt

Reckitt Location: Saint Peters, MO

Employment type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Move materials for a global health and hygiene brand, supporting receiving, production, warehousing, and shipping. You’ll run forklifts and other equipment, use warehouse systems, and can expect steady 40-hour weeks with overtime opportunities plus strong benefits and growth paths in a large supply chain network.

Employer: Kenco Group

Location: St Peters, MO

Employment type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Weekend shift forklift role with a major 3PL, focused on safe operation, loading/unloading, and inventory work. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays) and a stable warehouse setting if you’ve got at least 2 years of forklift experience.

Employer: Hogan Transportation (Enterprise Mobility brand)

Location: Saint Peters, MO

Employment type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Lead a group of drivers for a long-standing transportation company, handling scheduling, performance, safety, and customer service. Good fit if you have 2–5 years in trucking/transportation, are comfortable with coaching drivers, and want a role that mixes office work with daily driver interaction.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar openings on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.