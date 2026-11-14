St. Peters has some solid food and hospitality roles right now, from entry-level café work to full-on restaurant management. If you like fast-paced shifts and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed (local café/retail setting)

Not listed (local café/retail setting) Location: Saint Peters, MO

Type: OTHER (in-person)

OTHER (in-person) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Make coffee, prep simple food, and be the friendly face at the counter. Good fit if you’ve done barista or food service work before and like a busy, social vibe. Includes employee discount and hands-on experience with POS systems.

Employer: Syberg's / Helen Fitzgerald's – Twisted Tavern

Location: Saint Peters, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000 – $70,000 per year (listed as hourly but range suggests annual)

Front-of-house leader role where you run shifts, coach servers and bartenders, and keep guests happy. Best for someone with restaurant management experience who’s comfortable working evenings, weekends, and holidays. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, and flexible schedule.

Employer: AC GOOD / Goodcents St. Peters

Location: Saint Peters, MO

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00/hour

Lead shifts at a quick-service sub shop with no late nights, discounted meals, and a fun, fast-paced team. Great stepping stone if you want to grow into assistant or general manager. Full-time staff can access a benefits package including health, dental, vision, and paid training.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like schedule and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.