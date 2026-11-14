St. Peters has some solid transportation and auto jobs right now, from entry-level tire work to high-paying CDL routes. Good mix of hands-on shop work and over-the-road driving.

Employer: System Transport

System Transport Location: St Peters, MO (regional & OTR routes)

(regional & OTR routes) Type: Internship / CDL-A driver

Pay: $46,984 – $114,350/year , $0.48–$0.79/mile , $903–$2,199/week

, , Deadline: 11/30/2026

Perks: $1,800 transition package with $1,000 orientation pay, late-model trucks, health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, safety bonuses, and more.

Flatbed work hauling glass, steel, building materials, and machinery. Great fit if you want strong earning potential, benefits, and don’t mind physical work (tarping) and time on the road.

Employer: CarMax

Location: St. Peters, MO – Mid Rivers Mall / N Service Rd

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.18/hour

Perks: Climate-controlled, modern shop, ongoing training, paid sick time, 80–200 hours vacation/year (based on tenure), paid holidays.

You’ll diagnose and repair a wide range of vehicles, from brakes and suspension to engine work, in a clean, well-equipped facility. Good role if you already have solid mechanical skills and want steady hours and benefits.

Employer: DOBBS TIRE & AUTO CENTERS

Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role mounting, balancing, and rotating tires, doing flat repairs and basic maintenance like oil changes. Nice entry into the auto world if you have a driver’s license, like physical work, and want to grow in a busy shop.

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.