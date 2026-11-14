St. Peters has some solid tech openings right now, from public sector GIS to hands-on engineering with a global chip leader. If you’re in IT or tech and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: City of St. Peters

City of St. Peters Location: Saint Peters, MO

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm

, Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Work on the City’s Geographical Information System supporting Engineering, Police, Parks, Utilities, and Economic Development. You’ll build and maintain GIS apps and web maps, manage ArcGIS Online/Enterprise, and help staff use mapping tools that directly impact local services.

Perks: Missouri LAGERS pension, retiree health, generous PTO (vacation, sick, holidays, wellness time), strong medical/dental/vision, city-paid life and LTD, plus tuition reimbursement for 6–8 classes per year.

Employer: Applied Materials

Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Full-time , regular employee, ~ 25% travel , relocation eligible

, regular employee, ~ , relocation eligible Salary: $31.00 – $42.40/hour (plus potential bonus and stock awards)

Field-based role installing, maintaining, and upgrading high-end semiconductor equipment for a global tech leader. You’ll do preventive and basic corrective maintenance on electrical, vacuum, mechanical, plasma, hydraulic, and gas systems while working closely with customers on-site.

Why it’s interesting: strong hourly pay, big-company training and growth, and a clear path to build your engineering and troubleshooting skills in the chip industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details line up better than you’d think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.