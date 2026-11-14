St. Peters healthcare is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to leadership and front-desk roles. If you’re in medical or dental and want to stay local, these are worth a look.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Full-time, evenings

Salary: Not listed

Lead evening imaging operations while still doing hands-on diagnostic radiology for adult and pediatric patients. You’ll manage workflow, help with complex exams, mentor newer techs, and step in as supervisor when needed.

Employer: Not listed (long-term care facility)

Not listed (long-term care facility) Location: Saint Peters, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Part-time LPN role in a nursing/long-term care setting, focused on direct resident care plus supervising CNAs. Good fit if you like a mix of bedside care, medication passes, charting, and leading a team on your shift.

Employer: Not listed (dental practice)

Not listed (dental practice) Location: Saint Peters, MO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $21.00–$24.00 per hour

Front-desk and admin role for someone with dental office experience who can float between locations. You’ll handle check-in/out, scheduling, insurance verification, and EHR work, with 401(k), health, dental, and PTO.

Employer: Clarendale of St. Peters

Location: Saint Peters, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $36.00 per hour

Leadership nursing role in senior living, overseeing nursing operations, staff, and care plans, with on-call rotation and backup DOHS duties. Ideal if you’re a Registered or Licensed Nurse with a couple years’ experience and an interest in assisted living or memory care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.