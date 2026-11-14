St. Peters retail is busy right now—big brands and local favorites are hiring for both front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 6105 Mexico Rd, St Peters, MO 63376

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role backs up the Store Manager on hiring, supervising staff, cash handling, and keeping the store running smoothly. You get weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, and lots of career growth in a big, stable company.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Full-time, salaried (around 48 hrs/week)

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience/location (not listed)

Lead an entire big-box home improvement store—overseeing sales, staffing, safety, and profitability. This is a fit if you have 3–5+ years leading teams in high-volume retail and want to own results, build community partnerships, and grow with a Fortune 100 company.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: St Peters, MO 63376

Type: Part-time (posting text notes part-time)

(posting text notes part-time) Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Be the friendly face helping customers find the right tech, doing demos, and handling checkout and pickup orders. Comes with a strong employee discount, wellness and financial benefits, and paid time off for eligible employees—great if you like gadgets and want flexible hours.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (pay and benefits details linked in posting)

Mix of customer service, printing, shipping, and light warehouse-style work. You’ll help with complex print jobs, pack and ship boxes, run equipment, and handle POS transactions—good if you like variety and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 6670 Mexico Rd, St Peters, MO 63376

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager with freight flow, merchandising, opening/closing, and store standards. Includes PTO, retirement with match, stock purchase plan, and employee discounts—a solid step if you have some retail leadership experience and like hands-on work.

Employer: Bob’s Discount Furniture

Location: Saint Peters, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $52,000–$62,000 base + bonuses (expected total $65,000–$75,000; bonuses guaranteed during training)

Help run a busy furniture showroom, balancing sales-floor leadership, operations, logistics, and team development. Strong package with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO (including your birthday), tuition reimbursement, and day-one employee discounts.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have more openings nearby and clear paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.