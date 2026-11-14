St. Peters has some solid front-desk and clinic admin roles right now, especially if you like helping people and keeping things organized.

Employer: Not listed (healthcare/clinical setting)

Not listed (healthcare/clinical setting) Location: Saint Peters, MO

Type: Part-time (PRN)

Pay: $16–$17/hour

Greet visitors, answer phones, handle mail, and keep the reception area tidy—no clinical duties at all, strictly clerical. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, basic Microsoft Office skills, and want flexible, as-needed hours in a low-to-moderate noise office.

Employer: Mercy

Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Full-time, days

Pay: Not listed

Be the main contact at a pediatric clinic front desk—check in patients, schedule visits, and help explain patient financial responsibility and payment options. You’ll be on your feet, working with families and staff, and Mercy offers benefits from day one for team members working 32+ hours per pay period.

(Same role also listed on Indeed: Mercy PSR posting)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare front-desk roles in St. Peters tend to open up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.