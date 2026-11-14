undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in St. Peters, MO
So many sweet kittens in St. Peters, MO are hoping to grow up in loving homes instead of a shelter. All of these babies are at St Charles County Humane Services and are looking for their very first family.
TRINITY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services
- Phone: (636) 949-7387
👉 Meet TRINITY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHESTER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services
- Phone: (636) 949-7387
👉 Meet CHESTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MORPHEUS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services
- Phone: (636) 949-7387
👉 Meet MORPHEUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MELLOW
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services
- Phone: (636) 949-7387
👉 Meet MELLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FOREHEAD
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services
- Phone: (636) 949-7387
👉 Meet FOREHEAD and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NEO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services
- Phone: (636) 949-7387
👉 Meet NEO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
THUNDER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services
- Phone: (636) 949-7387
👉 Meet THUNDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SQUID
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services
- Phone: (636) 949-7387
👉 Meet SQUID and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RIVER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services
- Phone: (636) 949-7387
👉 Meet RIVER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PEARL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or blue
- Adoption fee: $60
- Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services
- Phone: (636) 949-7387
👉 Meet PEARL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call St Charles County Humane Services at (636) 949-7387 or click through the links above to set up a visit or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.