So many sweet kittens in St. Peters, MO are hoping to grow up in loving homes instead of a shelter. All of these babies are at St Charles County Humane Services and are looking for their very first family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services

Phone: (636) 949-7387

👉 Meet TRINITY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services

Phone: (636) 949-7387

👉 Meet CHESTER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services

Phone: (636) 949-7387

👉 Meet MORPHEUS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services

Phone: (636) 949-7387

👉 Meet MELLOW and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services

Phone: (636) 949-7387

👉 Meet FOREHEAD and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services

Phone: (636) 949-7387

👉 Meet NEO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services

Phone: (636) 949-7387

👉 Meet THUNDER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services

Phone: (636) 949-7387

👉 Meet SQUID and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services

Phone: (636) 949-7387

👉 Meet RIVER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or blue

Gray or blue Adoption fee: $60

Shelter: St Charles County Humane Services

Phone: (636) 949-7387

👉 Meet PEARL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call St Charles County Humane Services at (636) 949-7387 or click through the links above to set up a visit or start an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these little ones find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.