St. Peters has a nice mix of school and childcare roles right now, especially if you enjoy working with younger kids.

Here are several education jobs hiring in St. Peters, MO:

Employer: Just 4 Us Childcare and Learning

Just 4 Us Childcare and Learning Location: St. Peters & O'Fallon, MO (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Perks: Health, dental, life, vision, PTO, paid holidays, employee discount, Monday–Friday schedule

This award-winning early childhood center is adding multiple teachers and offers steady hours, full benefits, and no weekends. Great fit if you love helping little ones learn and want room to grow in your career.

Employer: Kiddie Academy of St. Peters

Kiddie Academy of St. Peters Location: St. Peters, MO (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Perks: Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount

Join a growing center that uses the Life Essentials® curriculum and focuses on hands-on learning. Ideal if you have preschool or toddler experience and want a supportive team environment.

Employer: Fort Zumwalt School District

Location: St. Peters, MO

Type: Full-time, school-year position

Pay: Salary per district teacher salary schedule

Teach PE in a busy school setting, leading students in physical education while supporting their overall growth. This role comes with the structure of a public school, including a set calendar and annual evaluation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on age groups, schedules, and requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.