St. Peters has a solid mix of national chains and local shops hiring right now, especially if you like helping customers face-to-face.

Here are a few strong options worth a look this week:

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15 – $19/hour

Help customers at the register, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online order pickup. Good fit if you like a fast pace, flexible hours, and steady retail work with a big national brand.

Employer: Discount Tire

Location: St Peters, MO (Mid Rivers area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + full benefits)

Not listed (weekly pay + full benefits) Lead a small team, help customers stay safe on the road, and stay hands-on in the shop (no desk job). Great if you want management experience, Sundays off, and room to grow into higher leadership.

Employer: Hackmann Lumber Company (Local Lumber Yard)

Location: Saint Peters, MO 63376

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19 – $21/hour

Help homeowners and contractors find what they need, keep the store organized, and work with building materials. Ideal if you have retail experience, like physical work, and want to grow with a locally owned business.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.