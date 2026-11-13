undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St Peters
🛒 St. Peters MO Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
4 days ago
St. Peters has a solid mix of national chains and local shops hiring right now, especially if you like helping customers face-to-face.
Here are a few strong options worth a look this week:
Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: St Peters, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $15 – $19/hour
- Help customers at the register, keep shelves stocked, and support photo and online order pickup. Good fit if you like a fast pace, flexible hours, and steady retail work with a big national brand.
Assistant Manager - Mid Rivers
- Employer: Discount Tire
- Location: St Peters, MO (Mid Rivers area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (weekly pay + full benefits)
- Lead a small team, help customers stay safe on the road, and stay hands-on in the shop (no desk job). Great if you want management experience, Sundays off, and room to grow into higher leadership.
Retail Sales Associate - Lumber and Building Materials
- Employer: Hackmann Lumber Company (Local Lumber Yard)
- Location: Saint Peters, MO 63376
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $19 – $21/hour
- Help homeowners and contractors find what they need, keep the store organized, and work with building materials. Ideal if you have retail experience, like physical work, and want to grow with a locally owned business.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.