🚔 St. Peters Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings

St. Peters has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and property safe. These roles range from entry-level to experienced, with good pay and clear paths to grow.

Employer: Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Internship

Salary: Not listed (Costco notes additional info is available via their pay ranges link)

Protect store assets by walking the warehouse, spotting theft, and watching for safety issues. You’ll investigate incidents, work with local law enforcement when needed, and help train staff on loss prevention, all while providing strong member service.

Employer: GardaWorld Security Services

Location: St. Peters, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.60 per hour

Monitor security systems, write detailed reports, and respond quickly to incidents at a warehouse site. Fixed schedule (weekend days + weeknight overnights), benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, and uniform provided at no cost.

Employer: O'Brien and Associates

Location: Saint Peters, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00–$24.00 per hour (listing also notes starting pay of $22–$25)

Deter theft on the sales floor, watch cameras, and write incident reports while working closely with store leaders and law enforcement. No loss prevention experience needed—paid training, help getting your Missouri Security License, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company match, and clear advancement paths.

If you’re steady under pressure and like the idea of protecting people and property, this is a great time to apply. Click a role that fits you and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.