🏥 St. Peters, MO Healthcare: Multiple Roles With Strong Pay & Benefits

Healthcare hiring is busy right now in St. Peters, MO. If you’re in patient care or allied health, there are several solid full-time roles with good benefits and stable schedules.

Employer: Autism & Behavioral Spectrum (AB Spectrum)

Autism & Behavioral Spectrum (AB Spectrum) Location: St. Peters, MO

Salary: $75,000–$100,000/year + potential quarterly bonus, up to $10,000 sign-on (eligible locations)

+ potential quarterly bonus, up to (eligible locations) Type: Full-time, mostly weekday days, hybrid flexibility

Child-led ABA in a small-caseload clinic (only 4–6 kids, 25 billable hours/week) with no RBT shifts, no driving between clinics, no making up cancelled hours. Great fit if you want strong pay, lots of PTO (up to 6 weeks combined), and time to actually focus on clinical care and your life outside work.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (onsite with a local oncology team)

(onsite with a local oncology team) Location: St. Peters, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead radiation treatments for oncology patients, operating linear accelerators and mentoring junior staff in a mission-driven, team-based environment. Good match if you’re experienced with treatment planning, imaging verification, and want a role focused on precision, safety, and patient support.

Employer: Vetted Solutions (hospital med-surg unit)

(hospital med-surg unit) Location: St. Peters, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Provide bedside care on a 43-bed med-surg unit, handling assessments, care plans, and patient/family education. Ideal if you like fast-paced, team-based hospital work and want to build strong general nursing skills.

Employer: Cottleville Smiles / Good Company Dental

Location: Saint Peters, MO

Salary: Competitive pay (DOE)

Type: Full-time, consistent hours, no evenings/weekends

Growing dental office adding 12 new operatories and looking for a patient-focused, team-oriented hygienist. You get work-life balance, monthly hygiene and team bonuses, 401(k) with match, health/vision/life insurance, and PTO/holidays.

Employer: BJC HealthCare – Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

Location: Saint Peters, MO

Salary: $17.50–$22.75/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, days (6:30am–7:00pm), every 3rd weekend, holiday rotation

Support surgical inpatients with ADLs, vitals, I&O, safety checks, and basic clinical tasks in a relationship-based care unit. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement with 4% automatic contribution, 401(k) match, tuition assistance, and more; CNA experience is preferred but not required.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.