🚌 St. Peters MO Driving Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Options

St. Peters has some solid driving gigs right now, from seasonal UPS routes to steady CDL work. Good mix of local routes, sign-on bonuses, and strong pay if you like being on the road.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Deliver packages in your own vehicle around town, stay active, and get paid weekly. Great if you want short-term work through the holidays with strong hourly pay and mileage on top.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $18.40/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus

Ride along with a UPS driver, help carry and deliver packages, and work outside in your own community. No driving the truck and no experience needed, just be able to lift up to 70 lbs and work through peak season.

Employer: FiORE4, Inc. (FedEx contractor)

Location: Saint Peters, MO

Type: Full-time, In-person

Pay: $200–$225 per day

Run FedEx delivery routes in a van or box truck, handling pickups, drop-offs, and scanning packages. This one requires prior package delivery experience, and offers solid daily pay if you’ve done this kind of work before.

Employer: McLane Company

Location: Based in Taylorville, IL – serving the region (listed for Saint Peters, MO)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $85,000–$110,000 per year + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus

CDL-A route job with day-one benefits, 401(k) with profit sharing, and regular home time. Good fit if you have at least 1 year / 50,000 miles of tractor-trailer experience and want long-term, higher-earning work.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and driving roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.