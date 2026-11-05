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🚌 St. Peters MO Driving Jobs with Multiple $20+/hr Options
St. Peters has some solid driving gigs right now, from seasonal UPS routes to steady CDL work. Good mix of local routes, sign-on bonuses, and strong pay if you like being on the road.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Car) – UPS
- Employer: UPS
- Location: St Peters, MO
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Deliver packages in your own vehicle around town, stay active, and get paid weekly. Great if you want short-term work through the holidays with strong hourly pay and mileage on top.
Seasonal Driver Helper – UPS
- Employer: UPS
- Location: St Peters, MO
- Type: Full-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $18.40/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus
Ride along with a UPS driver, help carry and deliver packages, and work outside in your own community. No driving the truck and no experience needed, just be able to lift up to 70 lbs and work through peak season.
FedEx Delivery Drivers – FiORE4, Inc.
- Employer: FiORE4, Inc. (FedEx contractor)
- Location: Saint Peters, MO
- Type: Full-time, In-person
- Pay: $200–$225 per day
Run FedEx delivery routes in a van or box truck, handling pickups, drop-offs, and scanning packages. This one requires prior package delivery experience, and offers solid daily pay if you’ve done this kind of work before.
CDL-A Delivery Driver – McLane Company
- Employer: McLane Company
- Location: Based in Taylorville, IL – serving the region (listed for Saint Peters, MO)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $85,000–$110,000 per year + up to $5,000 sign-on bonus
CDL-A route job with day-one benefits, 401(k) with profit sharing, and regular home time. Good fit if you have at least 1 year / 50,000 miles of tractor-trailer experience and want long-term, higher-earning work.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—seasonal and driving roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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