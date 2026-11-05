🚚 St. Peters MO Logistics Jobs: Multiple FedEx Roles Hiring

St. Peters has steady hiring in warehouse and delivery support right now, especially with FedEx ramping up. Good options here if you like fast-paced work and want steady hours.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: St Peters, MO

Type: Full-time and part-time

Pay: $18.85–$21.05 per hour, weekly pay

Fast, physical warehouse role loading, unloading, and sorting packages. Comes with strong perks: tuition reimbursement ($5,250/year), up to 5 weeks PTO, medical/dental/vision after a short wait, overtime after 40 hours, and extra pay for some full-time and overnight shifts.

Employer: FedEx / Federal Express Corporation

Location: Saint Peters, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Support daily operations with a mix of customer service, admin work, and dock/transportation coordination. Good fit if you’re organized, comfortable with Microsoft Office, and can juggle tasks in a busy environment with changing priorities.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.