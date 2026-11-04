🍽️ St. Peters MO Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Open Now

St. Peters is busy and hiring, especially in food and hospitality. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: St Peters, MO (45 Sutters Mill Rd)

Salary: $17.50–$30.50/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time (Opening & Morning shifts)

(Opening & Morning shifts) Prep deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, stock product, and keep things clean and safe. Comes with big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and 100% paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: CKE Restaurants, Inc.

CKE Restaurants, Inc. Location: St Peters, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead the whole restaurant: hiring, training, scheduling, food quality, and customer service. Best fit if you have 3+ years of restaurant experience, can work a flexible schedule, and want to run a fast-paced store like it’s your own business.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Saint Peters, MO

Salary: Not listed (tipped role)

Not listed (tipped role) Type: Part-time

Serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch with no night shifts ever. Offers a long list of perks like health, dental, vision (for eligible staff), 401(k), PTO, tuition help, Calm app access, and meal discounts for you and your family.

Employer: Ignite Medical Resorts – St. Peters

Location: Saint Peters, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Cook for residents and guests in a high-end rehab setting. Role comes with competitive wages, health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holiday pay, free uniforms, Planet Fitness membership, on-site restaurant discount, and more.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.