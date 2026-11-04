🚧 Citywide fall leaf pickup underway in Saint Peter

🚧 City leaf pickup now underway across Saint Peter

Fall leaf collection has started in Saint Peter, and city crews will keep making multiple passes through all neighborhoods in the coming days and weeks.

To make sure your leaves get picked up:

Place leaves on your lawn , parallel and within 6 feet of the curb .

, parallel and within . Do not put leaves in the street, on tarps, or in bags.

put leaves in the street, on tarps, or in bags. No branches or animal waste in the piles.

in the piles. Keep piles away from cars, carts, mailboxes, signs, trees, and utility boxes .

. Try not to park within 50 feet of a leaf pile.

of a leaf pile. On dead-end streets , put leaves along the curb in front of your home.

, put leaves along the curb in front of your home. On corner lots, one side may be collected before the other.

Piles that don’t follow these rules will not be picked up, so share this with any yard service you use.

Prefer to drop off? The yard waste site at 1128 N. Swift St. is open 24/7 for leaves and soft yard waste. Brush and trimmings must be under 6 feet long. There’s also a bunker for rocks and dirt.

Leaf collection is paid for through the Environmental Service Fee on your utility bill.