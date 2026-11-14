📅 Coffee Chat on Japanese American WWII Linguists at Fort Snelling

Learn about the Military Intelligence Service Language School (MISLS) and the Japanese American soldiers who served as linguists in World War II.

This coffee chat is the second talk in a lecture series and covers:

How Executive Order 9066 (1942) led to the forced removal of thousands of Japanese Americans to concentration camps

led to the forced removal of thousands of Japanese Americans to concentration camps How the US Army moved MISLS to Camp Savage, Minnesota , and later to Fort Snelling in 1944

, and later to How students of Japanese ancestry were trained as linguists and fought two wars: overseas in the Pacific and China/Burma/India theaters, and at home against prejudice

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 1:30–2:30 PM

Where: 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul, MN 55111 (Fort Snelling)

Contact: 612-726-1171 | ftsnelling@mnhs.org

Coffee and cups are provided for all attendees.

An additional session is also listed for Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 1:30 PM.