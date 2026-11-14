undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Coffee chat on WWII Japanese American linguists at Fort Snelling
📅 Coffee Chat on Japanese American WWII Linguists at Fort Snelling
Learn about the Military Intelligence Service Language School (MISLS) and the Japanese American soldiers who served as linguists in World War II.
This coffee chat is the second talk in a lecture series and covers:
- How Executive Order 9066 (1942) led to the forced removal of thousands of Japanese Americans to concentration camps
- How the US Army moved MISLS to Camp Savage, Minnesota, and later to Fort Snelling in 1944
- How students of Japanese ancestry were trained as linguists and fought two wars: overseas in the Pacific and China/Burma/India theaters, and at home against prejudice
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 1:30–2:30 PM
Where: 200 Tower Ave., St. Paul, MN 55111 (Fort Snelling)
Contact: 612-726-1171 | ftsnelling@mnhs.org
Coffee and cups are provided for all attendees.
An additional session is also listed for Saturday, January 16, 2027 at 1:30 PM.
More Info: Coffee Chats: Military Intelligence Service Langua...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.