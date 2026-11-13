📅 City meetings in Saint Paul: Nov 16–20 Here’s what’s scheduled at City Hall this week: Tuesday, Nov 17 – City Hall Audit Committee*** – **4:00 pm , Council Chambers

, Council Chambers Legislative Hearings*** – **9:00 am, Hearing Room 330 Wednesday, Nov 18 – City Hall Budget Committee*** – **10:00 am , Council Chambers

, Council Chambers City Council*** – **11:30 am , Council Chambers ( closed to the public )

, Council Chambers ( ) Policy Committee*** – **1:00 pm , Council Chambers

, Council Chambers Housing & Redevelopment Authority*** – **2:00 pm , Council Chambers

, Council Chambers City Council*** – **3:30 pm, Council Chambers Thursday, Nov 19 – City Hall Public Administrative Citations Implementation Working Group – 10:00 am, Hearing Room 330 Friday, Nov 20 – City Hall Planning Commission – 8:30 am, Council Chambers Meetings marked with * are cablecast/webcast live and replayed on Saint Paul Channel 18.

More info: 651-266-8686 or cityclerk@ci.stpaul.mn.us.

More Info: Meetings for November 16 - November 20 | Saint Pau...