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Politics
📅 Saint Paul public meetings schedule: Nov 16–20
9 days ago
📅 City meetings in Saint Paul: Nov 16–20
Here’s what’s scheduled at City Hall this week:
Tuesday, Nov 17 – City Hall
- Audit Committee*** – **4:00 pm, Council Chambers
- Legislative Hearings*** – **9:00 am, Hearing Room 330
Wednesday, Nov 18 – City Hall
- Budget Committee*** – **10:00 am, Council Chambers
- City Council*** – **11:30 am, Council Chambers (closed to the public)
- Policy Committee*** – **1:00 pm, Council Chambers
- Housing & Redevelopment Authority*** – **2:00 pm, Council Chambers
- City Council*** – **3:30 pm, Council Chambers
Thursday, Nov 19 – City Hall
- Public Administrative Citations Implementation Working Group – 10:00 am, Hearing Room 330
Friday, Nov 20 – City Hall
- Planning Commission – 8:30 am, Council Chambers
Meetings marked with * are cablecast/webcast live and replayed on Saint Paul Channel 18.
More info: 651-266-8686 or cityclerk@ci.stpaul.mn.us.
More Info: Meetings for November 16 - November 20 | Saint Pau...
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