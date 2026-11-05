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WWE Holiday Live Tour coming to Grand Casino Arena
3 days ago
The WWE Holiday Live Tour will come to Grand Casino Arena on January 1, 2027 for a New Year's Day show. Ticket presale starts on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. using code WILD, and general tickets go on sale on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. More information: https://t.co/fBTE2JHgTn
This content is adapted from materials provided by GrandCasArena
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