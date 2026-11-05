🏥 St. Marys GA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

St. Marys is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from travel techs to bedside nurses and rehab pros. If you want steady hours and strong pay in a coastal town, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Cross Country Allied Location: St Marys, GA

Salary: $2,345 per week (travel package)

(travel package) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: Day shift, Monday–Friday, 40 hrs/week

This role focuses on cardiac nuclear medicine imaging with a steady weekday schedule and daytime hours. Ideal if you like travel assignments, strong weekly pay, and benefits like housing support, health insurance, and 401(k).

Employer: PruittHealth

Location: 805 Dilworth St, St. Marys, GA 31558

Salary: Up to $130,000 annually

Type: Full-time

Help skilled nursing patients with speech, language, cognition, and swallowing while earning top-end pay and up to $8,000 Stay and Earn sign-on bonus. Comes with medical, dental, vision, paid training, and clear career growth paths.

Employer: Southeast Georgia Health System

Location: St. Marys, GA

Unit: Med/Surg

Type: Full-time

Join the main health system for the Golden Isles and provide bedside care on a busy Med/Surg unit. Good fit if you want a stable RN role with competitive pay, solid benefits, tuition reimbursement, and a coastal lifestyle without big-city traffic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.