St. Louis Park has some solid front-line customer roles right now, especially if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Here are a few good options hiring in St. Louis Park, MN:

Employer: Associated Bank

Associated Bank Location: St Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $22.96 per hour

Front-line bank role helping customers with deposits, withdrawals, and questions. Good fit if you have strong people skills, like steady routines, and want room to grow in banking with solid benefits and training.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: St Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $20 per hour

Busy customer-facing job at the pharmacy counter: ringing up sales, helping customers find items, and checking on prescription status. Great if you want retail experience with flexible hours and a clear hourly pay range.

If something looks interesting, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.