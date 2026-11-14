St. Louis Park healthcare is buzzing right now, especially with HealthPartners / Park Nicollet adding new team members across clinics and Methodist Hospital.

Here are several solid openings worth a look:

Employer: Park Nicollet Health Services / HealthPartners

Park Nicollet Health Services / Location: St Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Ambulatory oncology role supporting patients from first consult through treatment and survivorship. Requires RN license (MN & WI), 1+ year hospital RN experience, and BLS; OCN certification or oncology CE required over time.

Employer: HealthPartners / Methodist Hospital

Location: Saint Louis Park, MN

Type: 0.75 FTE, 12-hour rotating day/night shifts, every 3rd weekend

0.75 FTE, Salary: Not listed

Not listed ICU role for nurses who already have current ICU experience and a MN RN license. You’ll manage complex med-surg ICU patients with strong support staff and a full benefits package.

Employer: HealthPartners / Park Nicollet Radiology

Location: Saint Louis Park, MN

Type: Casual , minimum 2 shifts/month , days/eves/weekends

, minimum , days/eves/weekends Salary: Not listed

Not listed Great entry point into radiology: help prep patients, start IVs, assist during exams, and handle basic clerical work. No prior healthcare experience required; BLS is obtained after hire.

Employer: HealthPartners / Park Nicollet Health Services

Location: Saint Louis Park, MN (various sites)

Type: Not listed

Not listed Salary: Not listed

Not listed Advanced practice role focused on cardiology prevention, patient counseling, and procedures under a supervising cardiologist. Requires NCCPA board certification, state license, DEA, and ongoing CME.

Employer: HealthPartners / Park Nicollet

Location: Saint Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE), Mon–Fri 10-hour shifts, Saturday rotation

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Outpatient peds rehab role with a focus on family-centered care and program development. Requires Master’s or Doctorate in SLP, MN Department of Health license, and ASHA membership (CCC-SLP or CFY).

Employer: HealthPartners / Methodist Hospital

Location: Saint Louis Park, MN

Type: 0.75 FTE, 12-hour day/night rotation, every 3rd weekend

0.75 FTE, Salary: Not listed

Not listed Mix of adult and pediatric post-op surgical patients. Open to associate, bachelor’s, or master’s-prepared RNs with MN RN license and BLS, with support to complete a BSN within 2 years.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.