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St Louis Park
🏥 St. Louis Park healthcare hiring now for multiple roles
13 days ago
St. Louis Park healthcare is buzzing right now, especially with HealthPartners / Park Nicollet adding new team members across clinics and Methodist Hospital.
Here are several solid openings worth a look:
Registered Nurse – Oncology Clinic
- Employer: Park Nicollet Health Services / HealthPartners
- Location: St Louis Park, MN
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm
- Salary: Not listed
- Ambulatory oncology role supporting patients from first consult through treatment and survivorship. Requires RN license (MN & WI), 1+ year hospital RN experience, and BLS; OCN certification or oncology CE required over time.
Registered Nurse – Medical Surgical ICU
- Employer: HealthPartners / Methodist Hospital
- Location: Saint Louis Park, MN
- Type: 0.75 FTE, 12-hour rotating day/night shifts, every 3rd weekend
- Salary: Not listed
- ICU role for nurses who already have current ICU experience and a MN RN license. You’ll manage complex med-surg ICU patients with strong support staff and a full benefits package.
Radiology Patient Care II Assistant
- Employer: HealthPartners / Park Nicollet Radiology
- Location: Saint Louis Park, MN
- Type: Casual, minimum 2 shifts/month, days/eves/weekends
- Salary: Not listed
- Great entry point into radiology: help prep patients, start IVs, assist during exams, and handle basic clerical work. No prior healthcare experience required; BLS is obtained after hire.
Cardiology APC – Prevention Clinic (Physician Assistant)
- Employer: HealthPartners / Park Nicollet Health Services
- Location: Saint Louis Park, MN (various sites)
- Type: Not listed
- Salary: Not listed
- Advanced practice role focused on cardiology prevention, patient counseling, and procedures under a supervising cardiologist. Requires NCCPA board certification, state license, DEA, and ongoing CME.
Speech & Language Pathologist – Outpatient Pediatrics
- Employer: HealthPartners / Park Nicollet
- Location: Saint Louis Park, MN
- Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE), Mon–Fri 10-hour shifts, Saturday rotation
- Salary: Not listed
- Outpatient peds rehab role with a focus on family-centered care and program development. Requires Master’s or Doctorate in SLP, MN Department of Health license, and ASHA membership (CCC-SLP or CFY).
Registered Nurse – General Surgery Adult/Peds
- Employer: HealthPartners / Methodist Hospital
- Location: Saint Louis Park, MN
- Type: 0.75 FTE, 12-hour day/night rotation, every 3rd weekend
- Salary: Not listed
- Mix of adult and pediatric post-op surgical patients. Open to associate, bachelor’s, or master’s-prepared RNs with MN RN license and BLS, with support to complete a BSN within 2 years.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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