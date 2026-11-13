St. Louis Park has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from hands-on internships to six-figure leadership jobs. Good options here whether you’re just starting out or ready to lead a team.

Employer: Dairy Farmers of America

Dairy Farmers of America Location: St Louis Park, MN

Type: Internship

Pay: $17–$22/hour

Help run real marketing research projects, from surveys to data analysis, and work with DFA’s online consumer community. Great fit if you’ll be a junior or senior in fall 2027 studying marketing, analytics, or consumer insights and want hands-on experience with syndicated data and brand planning.

Employer: American Tire Distributors

American Tire Distributors Location: Saint Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a large territory for the nation’s premier tire distributor, growing revenue through retail and distribution partners. This role is very client-facing with travel, strategy, and account management—ideal if you have a bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of sales experience and like owning your results.

Employer: Fresh Approach Benefits (3rd-generation family agency)

(3rd-generation family agency) Location: Saint Louis Park, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Leadership / Sales

Leadership / Sales Pay: $75,000–$125,000/year

Benefits: Health, dental, flexible schedule, work-from-home options

Run and grow a sales team focused on employee benefits for local employers, while also selling and training new reps. Great if you have strong outside or insurance sales experience and want leadership, hybrid work, and a long-established, family-run environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.