🏥 St. Louis Park Healthcare: Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to Lead

Healthcare hiring is busy right now in St. Louis Park, MN – from hospital pharmacy to admin and billing leadership. If you’re looking for steady hours, strong benefits, or a foot in the door, these are worth a look.

Employer: Park Nicollet Health Services / HealthPartners

Park Nicollet Health Services / HealthPartners Location: St Louis Park, MN

Type: Part-time , day/evening

, day/evening Salary: Not listed

This role is focused on home infusion therapies, with order verification, sterile compounding support, and patient counseling. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s or PharmD and Minnesota pharmacist license and want a clinical role that’s more patient-focused and team-based.

Employer: Park Nicollet Health Services / HealthPartners

Park Nicollet Health Services / HealthPartners Location: St Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time , nights (7 ten-hour shifts per pay period, 9:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.)

, nights (7 ten-hour shifts per pay period, 9:00 p.m.–7:00 a.m.) Salary: Not listed

Overnight hospital pharmacist role handling order verification, compounding, and counseling for inpatients and outpatients. Ideal if you like night shifts, have a Bachelor’s or PharmD and Minnesota license, and want strong benefits in a large nonprofit system.

Employer: HealthPartners / Methodist Hospital

HealthPartners / Methodist Hospital Location: Saint Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time , variable day/evening (mostly 1:00–9:30 p.m.)

, variable day/evening (mostly 1:00–9:30 p.m.) Salary: $19.54–$29.32/hour, benefits eligible

Entry-level OR support role where you set up and clean anesthesia equipment and assist with invasive monitoring lines and epidural blocks. No experience required—good option if you’re healthy, hands-on, and want to break into hospital work with strong benefits and PSLF-eligible employer.

Employer: Park Nicollet Health Services / Methodist Hospital

Park Nicollet Health Services / Methodist Hospital Location: St Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 3:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

, Monday–Friday, 3:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m. Salary: Not listed

You’ll accession specimens and perform histology testing in the lab. Best for someone with an associate degree plus histotechnology training and ASCP/NCA certification (or ability to get it within 18 months) who likes detailed, independent lab work.

Employer: RAYUS Radiology

Location: Based in St Louis Park, MN (role is remote)

Based in (role is remote) Type: Full-time , 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Salary: $27.49–$34.32/hour, benefits eligible

Lead role over insurance denials and A/R collections, including trend analysis, process improvement, and staff support. Good match if you have 5+ years in medical billing/claims, strong payer knowledge, and want remote work with leadership responsibilities.

Employer: Monarch Healthcare Management

Location: Saint Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Coordinates SNF admissions, insurance checks, prior auths, and EMR intake while working closely with residents, families, and referral partners. Nice fit if you have healthcare or senior care experience, strong computer skills, and want perks like free single medical insurance, loan reimbursement, and PTO.

Employer: HealthPartners / Park Nicollet

HealthPartners / Park Nicollet Location: Saint Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

, Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Salary: $21.36–$32.04/hour, benefits eligible

Front-facing role guiding patients through the cataract surgery process, scheduling consults and tests, and explaining standard vs. elective options and out-of-pocket costs. Great if you have 2+ years in ophthalmic/healthcare, know medical terminology and CPT-10, and enjoy calming anxious patients.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are growing fast and often hire for related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.