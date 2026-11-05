📣 St. Louis Park Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $250K

St. Louis Park is buzzing with growth, and local companies are hiring for sales and marketing pros right now. If you like building relationships, telling stories, and closing deals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Scouts Talent

Scouts Talent Location: Saint Louis Park, MN (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $250,000 per year (base + uncapped commission)

Grow a book of business with CFOs and finance leaders at the largest non-national accounting/finance consulting firm in the Twin Cities. Ideal if you have a finance or accounting background plus recruiting agency experience and want high earning potential in a fast-paced, relationship-driven role.

Employer: FASTSIGNS #270102

Location: Saint Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay plus commission after 90 days (exact range not listed)

Help businesses tell their stories through signs, graphics, and visual branding. You’ll work with design and production teams, manage warm leads, and build long-term accounts, with paid training, health/dental, PTO, holidays, and Simple IRA with match.

Employer: Loffler Companies, Inc.

Location: Saint Louis Park, MN

Type: Full-time (hybrid, at least 3 days in office)

Salary: Posted as a range with benefits (exact numbers not listed)

Keep employees informed and engaged through newsletters, intranet content, event communications, and leadership messaging. Great fit if you have 3+ years in internal or marketing communications, strong writing skills, and want solid benefits like health/dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, volunteer time, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.