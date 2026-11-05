💰 St. Louis Park finance jobs with multiple $25+/hr openings

St. Louis Park has some solid options right now if you like numbers, details, and helping people with money decisions. Most of these roles are full-time and either seasonal or long-term career tracks.

Employer: H&R Block

H&R Block Location: St Louis Park, MN (in-person office)

(in-person office) Salary: $11.41 – $80.00/hr + potential incentives

+ potential incentives Type: Full-time, seasonal

This is for folks who already know tax prep. You’ll handle more complex individual and business returns, advise clients, and help with IRS notices, backed by training and strong tech tools.

Employer: H&R Block

H&R Block Location: St Louis Park, MN (in-person office)

(in-person office) Salary: $14.45 – $25.50/hr

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Good fit if you’re newer to tax or coming from customer service. H&R Block trains you, you meet with clients, prepare returns with support, and build skills you can use in future finance or accounting roles.

Employer: Aston Carter (supporting a client)

(supporting a client) Location: St. Louis Park, MN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Salary: $25.00 – $26.44/hr

Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire

You’ll own price lists, promos, and distributor payments, working heavily in Excel (VLOOKUPs, pivots). Great if you like data, accuracy, and want a path from contract into a long-term pricing/finance role.

Employer: Enclave

Location: Saint Louis Park, MN (on-site; also hiring in West Fargo, ND)

(on-site; also hiring in West Fargo, ND) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay; bonus potential)

Not listed (competitive pay; bonus potential) Type: Full-time, non-exempt

This role owns biweekly payroll and certified payroll, plus audits, reporting, and process improvements. Ideal if you have 3+ years of payroll experience and want to grow in a busy real estate/construction-focused company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.