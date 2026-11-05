undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St Louis Park
💰 St. Louis Park finance jobs with multiple $25+/hr openings
5 days ago
St. Louis Park has some solid options right now if you like numbers, details, and helping people with money decisions. Most of these roles are full-time and either seasonal or long-term career tracks.
Experienced Tax Professional (Seasonal)
- Employer: H&R Block
- Location: St Louis Park, MN (in-person office)
- Salary: $11.41 – $80.00/hr + potential incentives
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
This is for folks who already know tax prep. You’ll handle more complex individual and business returns, advise clients, and help with IRS notices, backed by training and strong tech tools.
Tax Associate (Seasonal, Entry-Level)
- Employer: H&R Block
- Location: St Louis Park, MN (in-person office)
- Salary: $14.45 – $25.50/hr
- Type: Full-time, seasonal
Good fit if you’re newer to tax or coming from customer service. H&R Block trains you, you meet with clients, prepare returns with support, and build skills you can use in future finance or accounting roles.
Pricing Coordinator / Pricing Analyst
- Employer: Aston Carter (supporting a client)
- Location: St. Louis Park, MN (hybrid)
- Salary: $25.00 – $26.44/hr
- Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire
You’ll own price lists, promos, and distributor payments, working heavily in Excel (VLOOKUPs, pivots). Great if you like data, accuracy, and want a path from contract into a long-term pricing/finance role.
Payroll and HR Operations Specialist
- Employer: Enclave
- Location: Saint Louis Park, MN (on-site; also hiring in West Fargo, ND)
- Salary: Not listed (competitive pay; bonus potential)
- Type: Full-time, non-exempt
This role owns biweekly payroll and certified payroll, plus audits, reporting, and process improvements. Ideal if you have 3+ years of payroll experience and want to grow in a busy real estate/construction-focused company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact requirements.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.