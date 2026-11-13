📅 Interactive murder mystery dinner at The Old Spaghetti Factory

Enjoy a fun night out at a Murder Mystery Co. dinner theater show on November 13, 2026, from 7:30–9:30 p.m. at The Old Spaghetti Factory in St. Louis, Missouri.

Guests become part of the story as detectives or suspects, working with other tables to solve a comedic whodunnit while enjoying a three-course meal.

Admission: $59 plus fees

Savings tip: Call the Box Office at 888-659-2952 to avoid some fees and get $9 off .

Call the to avoid some fees and get . Accessibility: There are two steps to access the private show area.

Each month features a different themed mystery (like 1930s Hollywood, 1920s gangsters, 1950s sock hop, 1980s party, and more), so you can come back for new stories.

Mark your calendar if you’re looking for a playful date night or group outing with a twist.