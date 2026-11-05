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St. Louis
📅 Nov. 17: Weigh in on future safety changes to Gravois Ave
3 days ago
📢 Help shape safety changes on Gravois Avenue
MoDOT is holding a public meeting on proposed safety and resurfacing changes for Route 30 (Gravois Avenue) in the city of St. Louis.
- When: Nov. 17, 4–6:30 p.m. (drop in anytime)
- Where: Rung for Women, 2717 Sidney St., St. Louis, MO 63104
- What: Review early design ideas for the 5.7‑mile Gravois corridor, including changes to parking, turn lanes, and bike facilities, and share your feedback.
The project looks at roadway conditions, traffic, and crash history to improve safety and mobility. Community input now will help decide which design options move forward before engineering starts. Construction is planned to begin in 2029.
- Need accommodations? Contact Mike Rains by Nov. 12 at mike.rains@modot.mo.gov or call/text 314‑430‑8673.
- Can’t attend? Meeting materials and a comment form will be on MoDOT’s project website starting Nov. 17. Comments are accepted through Dec. 1.
More Info: MoDOT to hold third public meeting on Route 30 in ...
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