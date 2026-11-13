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St Joseph
Active young dog Archie available for adoption
9 days ago
Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph and the St. Joseph Animal Shelter have a 1‑year‑old mixed-breed dog named Archie available for adoption through the Puppies for Parole program. Archie is house-trained, crate-trained, knows basic commands like sit, down, and stay, and has been working on Canine Good Citizen skills; he loves play, water, and affection and is ready for a permanent home. To schedule a meet and greet with Archie, call 816-271-4877.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph and St. Joseph Animal Shelter
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