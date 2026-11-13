The St. Joseph Animal Shelter and Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph report that community donations have completely refilled their dog and cat food shelves and added many other needed supplies after a recent shortage. Staff say every donated bag, can, and supply will directly support the animals in their care and express deep thanks to all residents who contributed or helped spread the word.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph and St. Joseph Animal Shelter