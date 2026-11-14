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St Joseph
Kitten Snuggle Event at Library Riverside Branch
11 days ago
A kitten snuggle event will be held at the Rolling Hills Library Riverside Branch on 2026-11-15 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Guests can visit with multiple kittens, enjoy coffee, and check out books while they are there.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph and St. Joseph Animal Shelter
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.