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📅 Tentative Nov. 21 opening for Howard Ice Arena
4 days ago
📅 Family ice skating season starts (weather permitting)
The John and Dede Howard Ice Arena is planned to open for the season on Saturday, November 21, 2026.
- Location: 2414 Willa Dr., St. Joseph, MI 49085, in Whittlesey Park
- What: Seasonal opening of the city’s family-friendly outdoor ice arena
- Note: The opening date is weather-dependent, so conditions will need to be right for ice.
If you’re looking for a fun winter activity with friends or family, mark your calendar for Nov. 21, 2026 and keep an eye on the weather before you go.
More Info: Calendar • Ice Arena Opens for Season (Tentative)
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