📅 Family ice skating season starts (weather permitting)

The John and Dede Howard Ice Arena is planned to open for the season on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Location: 2414 Willa Dr., St. Joseph, MI 49085 , in Whittlesey Park

2414 , in What: Seasonal opening of the city’s family-friendly outdoor ice arena

Seasonal opening of the city’s family-friendly outdoor ice arena Note: The opening date is weather-dependent, so conditions will need to be right for ice.

If you’re looking for a fun winter activity with friends or family, mark your calendar for Nov. 21, 2026 and keep an eye on the weather before you go.