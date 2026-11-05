🏥 Several RN Openings in St. Joseph, MI Healthcare Scene

St. Joseph’s hospitals and care centers are busy and hiring. If you’re an RN looking to grow your skills close to home, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Lakeland Hospital St Joseph – St Joseph, MI

Type: Full-time, Nights (36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed, but up to $20,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates

Fast-paced 30-bed post-surgical unit caring for a wide mix of post-op patients with lines, catheters, and drains. Great fit for new RN grads who want strong teamwork, a welcoming culture, and a big health system behind them, plus a major sign-on bonus.

Employer: Ciena Healthcare

Location: Saint Joseph, MI

Type: Likely full-time (management role)

Likely full-time (management role) Salary: Not listed

Lead an assigned nursing unit in a long-term care/post-acute setting, supervising RNs, LPNs, and CNAs while making schedules, handling staffing, and guiding care quality. Comes with competitive pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition and student loan reimbursement, and room to grow your leadership skills.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Lakeland Hospital St Joseph – St Joseph, MI

Type: Part-time, Days (24 hrs/week, every weekend)

Salary: Not listed

Join a 36-bed medical-oncology unit caring for adults with medical, cardiac, surgical, oncology, hospice, and palliative needs. This weekend-only program (48 of 52 weekends) is ideal if you like longer shifts, a set weekend schedule, and want to build experience in oncology with access to ongoing education and certification support.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.