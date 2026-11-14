The City reports that new water tests in areas with asbestos cement pipes show no asbestos in the water. Testing was done in parts of Victoria Drive, Inglewood Avenue, Vintage Avenue, and Sulphur Springs Avenue after the City did pipe flushing.

These results show that flushing in areas with AC pipes is not putting asbestos into the water system. The City will keep watching water quality and doing more tests as part of its ongoing flushing program. Neighbors can learn more about Zero-Demand Flushing (ZDF) on the City website.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of St. Helena