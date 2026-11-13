City crews are doing Zero Discharge Flushing in the Hudson, Madrona, and Spring area to clean water pipes. There is a lot of debris, so they need more time to finish the work and have changed the schedule.

On Monday, November 16, work is in the area between Spring St and Madrona Ave, and from Hudson Ave to Allyn Ave. On Tuesday, November 17, work is in the area between Spring St and Madrona Ave, and from Allyn Ave to Stockton St. Neighbors in these areas may see discolored water and feel changes in water pressure while crews work. The daily schedule may change based on field conditions, and maps of weekly work through the week of December 14 are online at cityofsthelena.gov/zdf.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of St. Helena