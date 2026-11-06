Zero Discharge Flushing schedule changes in St. Helena

The City is changing the Zero Discharge Flushing schedule in some areas because work is taking longer than planned. On Friday, November 6, flushing will keep going in the area that includes Mitchell Dr, Voorhees Cir, and Saint James Dr.

The area east of Main St/Highway 29, between Charter Oak Ave and Pope St, out to the end of McCorkle Ave, is now planned for the week of November 9. Daily plans may change based on field conditions and how long each section takes. Neighbors can check the City website for maps, updates, and more details.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of St. Helena