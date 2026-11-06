Water filter rebate program in St. Helena

The City of St. Helena has a new rebate program to help homes and businesses pay for water filter systems and replacement filters. The program was approved on October 27, 2026 and is open to customers with a City of St. Helena utility account in good standing.

You can get 50% of the cost back, up to $2,500, for an eligible water filtration system. You can also get up to $300 for residential replacement filters and up to $500 for commercial replacement filters. Purchases and installation must be on or after April 27, 2026, and you must show proof, have a valid St. Helena business license if commercial, and submit a W-9 form. Visit cityofsthelena.gov/water to see full rules and apply.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of St. Helena