undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Water filter rebate program in St. Helena
The City of St. Helena has a new rebate program to help homes and businesses pay for water filter systems and replacement filters. The program was approved on October 27, 2026 and is open to customers with a City of St. Helena utility account in good standing.
You can get 50% of the cost back, up to $2,500, for an eligible water filtration system. You can also get up to $300 for residential replacement filters and up to $500 for commercial replacement filters. Purchases and installation must be on or after April 27, 2026, and you must show proof, have a valid St. Helena business license if commercial, and submit a W-9 form. Visit cityofsthelena.gov/water to see full rules and apply.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of St. Helena
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.