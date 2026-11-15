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St George
🍽️ St. George Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
St. George’s food and hotel scene is busy and growing, with lots of spots needing reliable people. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests feel welcome, these local roles are worth a look.
Denny's Server
- Employer: Denny's
- Location: Saint George, UT
- Type: Other (restaurant server)
- Pay: From $2.15/hour + tips
- Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, paid training
You’ll be the main contact for guests—taking orders, running food, handling payments, and keeping tables clean. Good fit if you’re upbeat, like talking with people, and want flexible hours with tip potential.
Hotel Housekeeper
- Employer: Best Western (locally owned family business)
- Location: Saint George, UT 84770
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour
- Schedule: Day shift, roughly 9:00am–5:00pm, weekdays and weekends
- Benefits: 401(k), employee discount
Clean guest rooms and common areas with a steady daytime schedule and lighter workload than many cleaning jobs. Great if you want predictable hours and a friendly, local team.
Dishwasher
- Employer: CRUSTY CRAB
- Location: Saint George, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.00–$14.00/hour
You’ll keep dishes, cookware, and kitchen areas clean so the cooks can move fast. Good for someone who doesn’t mind staying active, lifting, and learning basic kitchen skills.
Experienced Line Cook – Breakfast & Lunch | Liberty Cafe
- Employer: The Chef's Edge LLC (Liberty Cafe)
- Location: Saint George, UT
- Type: Other (experienced cook)
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour, based on experience
- Schedule: Primarily daytime, weekend availability required
- Benefits: Employee discount, staff meals/discounts
Cook breakfast and lunch in a fast, high-volume, locally owned cafe that cares about quality and consistency. Best for experienced line cooks who like busy rushes but want their evenings free.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible if you’re a good fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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