St. George’s food and hotel scene is busy and growing, with lots of spots needing reliable people. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests feel welcome, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Denny's

Denny's Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Other (restaurant server)

Other (restaurant server) Pay: From $2.15/hour + tips

Benefits: 401(k), 401(k) match, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off, paid training

You’ll be the main contact for guests—taking orders, running food, handling payments, and keeping tables clean. Good fit if you’re upbeat, like talking with people, and want flexible hours with tip potential.

Employer: Best Western (locally owned family business)

(locally owned family business) Location: Saint George, UT 84770

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $15.00–$16.00/hour

Schedule: Day shift, roughly 9:00am–5:00pm , weekdays and weekends

Day shift, roughly , weekdays and weekends Benefits: 401(k), employee discount

Clean guest rooms and common areas with a steady daytime schedule and lighter workload than many cleaning jobs. Great if you want predictable hours and a friendly, local team.

Employer: CRUSTY CRAB

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $13.00–$14.00/hour

You’ll keep dishes, cookware, and kitchen areas clean so the cooks can move fast. Good for someone who doesn’t mind staying active, lifting, and learning basic kitchen skills.

Employer: The Chef's Edge LLC (Liberty Cafe)

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Other (experienced cook)

Other (experienced cook) Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Schedule: Primarily daytime, weekend availability required

Primarily daytime, Benefits: Employee discount, staff meals/discounts

Cook breakfast and lunch in a fast, high-volume, locally owned cafe that cares about quality and consistency. Best for experienced line cooks who like busy rushes but want their evenings free.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and exact duties are often flexible if you’re a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.