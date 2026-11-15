undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful & Gentle Dogs Ready for Adoption in St. George
Looking for a loyal friend in St. George? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) for someone just like you.
Thatcher
- Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier mix
- Age: 6 years (adult)
- Gender: Male
- Size: About 22 pounds
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS)
- Phone: (435) 688-9748
About Thatcher:
Thatcher is described as 22 pounds of pure sweetness. He can be a little shy at first, but once he feels safe, he warms up and shows his loving side. He enjoys playtime, is learning to like walks, and is happiest just being with “his” people. He also does well with other dogs.
PAWS notes that their pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoptions are finalized.
👉 Meet Thatcher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Milo
- Breed: Miniature Pinscher / Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS)
- Phone: (435) 688-9748
About Milo:
Milo is an adult Min Pin/Chihuahua mix looking for a new home through PAWS. Like all PAWS pets, he will go home neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations once his adoption is finalized.
If you’re interested in Milo, PAWS asks that you submit an adoption application online.
- Adoption info & application: www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt
- Office hours: 10 AM–4 PM, Wednesday–Saturday (closed Sunday–Tuesday)
👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Scout
- Breed: Hound mix
- Age: 13-week-old puppy (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS)
- Phone: (435) 688-9748
About Scout:
Scout is a young hound puppy with short little legs and lots of energy. He’s described as loving, social, and playful, and he enjoys attention. He’s ready for a lifetime of learning, training, and adventures with his new family.
Scout is vaccinated to date, microchipped, and dewormed, and is scheduled for neuter on November 11, 2026. As with all PAWS pets, his adoption will be finalized once he is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations.
👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the St. George area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) or calling (435) 688-9748 to learn more about these wonderful pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.