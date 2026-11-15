Looking for a loyal friend in St. George? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) for someone just like you.

Breed: Chihuahua / Terrier mix

Chihuahua / Terrier mix Age: 6 years (adult)

6 years (adult) Gender: Male

Size: About 22 pounds

About Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS)

Phone: (435) 688-9748

About Thatcher:

Thatcher is described as 22 pounds of pure sweetness. He can be a little shy at first, but once he feels safe, he warms up and shows his loving side. He enjoys playtime, is learning to like walks, and is happiest just being with “his” people. He also does well with other dogs.

PAWS notes that their pets are spayed/neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoptions are finalized.

👉 Meet Thatcher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Pinscher / Chihuahua mix

Miniature Pinscher / Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Black

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS)

Phone: (435) 688-9748

About Milo:

Milo is an adult Min Pin/Chihuahua mix looking for a new home through PAWS. Like all PAWS pets, he will go home neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations once his adoption is finalized.

If you’re interested in Milo, PAWS asks that you submit an adoption application online.

Adoption info & application: www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt

Office hours: 10 AM–4 PM, Wednesday–Saturday (closed Sunday–Tuesday)

👉 Meet Milo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix

Hound mix Age: 13-week-old puppy (baby)

(baby) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS)

Phone: (435) 688-9748

About Scout:

Scout is a young hound puppy with short little legs and lots of energy. He’s described as loving, social, and playful, and he enjoys attention. He’s ready for a lifetime of learning, training, and adventures with his new family.

Scout is vaccinated to date, microchipped, and dewormed, and is scheduled for neuter on November 11, 2026. As with all PAWS pets, his adoption will be finalized once he is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations.

👉 Meet Scout and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the St. George area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) or calling (435) 688-9748 to learn more about these wonderful pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.