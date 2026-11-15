St. George’s healthcare scene is booming, with strong hospital systems and new clinics opening up. If you’re in medicine and love sunshine and red rock views, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health Location: St George, UT (Regional Hospital, Hurricane Valley Satellite ED, Outpatient Imaging Center)

(Regional Hospital, Hurricane Valley Satellite ED, Outpatient Imaging Center) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, Mon–Thu 10-hour shifts)

Pay: $39.16 – $60.42/hour + potential sign-on bonus up to $5,000 and relocation assistance

Perform diagnostic MRI exams in a fast-paced setting, working closely with radiologists and physicians across multiple sites. Great fit if you’re ARRT/ARMRIT certified, strong with MRI safety, and want steady hours plus a solid benefits package.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health Location: St George Regional Hospital, St George, UT

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week)

Pay: $35.22 – $53.29/hour

Provide specialized perioperative care in ortho spine surgery, coordinating closely with surgeons and the OR team. Ideal for BSN-prepared RNs who enjoy high-acuity cases, fast-paced OR work, and strong clinical collaboration.

Employer: Golden State Dermatology

Location: St George, UT (new clinic near I-15 and downtown)

(new clinic near I-15 and downtown) Type: Full-time Dermatology Physician

Pay: Not listed

Join a physician-led, majority physician-owned group in a brand-new St. George clinic with an established MD and PA. You’ll get an independent practice feel with big-group support, dermatology-specific EMR, in-house dermpath, equity opportunity, and a full benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.