St. George’s sales scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and insurance. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there are some solid options here.

Employer: Humana

Humana Location: St. George / Washington County, UT (field-based)

(field-based) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $31,800 – $123,800 per year (base + commission)

Face-to-face Medicare sales with a big healthcare brand. You’ll work local events, in-home visits, and community outreach, using an iPad and CRM tools, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and tuition support. Must live in the territory and have (or get) a health insurance license.

Employer: Reece Heideman Agency

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $42,000 – $120,000 per year (base + commission + bonuses)

Local agency role with a Mon–Fri schedule, PTO, and clear growth paths. You’ll sell property and casualty coverage, review client policies, and build long-term relationships with neighbors in the St. George community. Utah P&C license required.

Employer: Stryker

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Full-time, 100% commission (eligible for bonuses + benefits)

High-performance medical device sales, calling on surgeons and hospitals. You’ll run territory plans, support surgeries with product demos, and get access to health, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, and wellness programs. Great fit if you have strong B2B or medical sales experience and don’t mind travel and a commission-only structure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.