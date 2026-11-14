St. George is busy and growing, and so are the leadership openings. Here are several solid executive and management roles if you’re ready for your next step.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and grow FCA’s local sports ministry through prayer, staffing, fundraising, and board development. This role is ideal if you want to combine executive leadership with hands-on discipleship for coaches, athletes, and volunteers.

Employer: Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU)

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely full-time (not explicitly stated) Salary: Competitive, based on experience; includes annual incentive and comprehensive benefits

Run a growing mortgage branch, lead and coach the team, and manage mortgage production, lending quality, and branch operations. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in lending/management and want a leadership role with performance incentives and strong benefits.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; includes comprehensive benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, tuition support)

Serve as hospital CEO for a national inpatient rehab leader, overseeing operations, finances, compliance, and culture. Great for seasoned healthcare executives who want to drive growth and quality while leading a large, mission-driven team.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.