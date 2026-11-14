St. George has some solid logistics and warehouse roles right now, from hands-on warehouse work to production scheduling in aerospace.

Below are several supply chain and logistics openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: White Cap

White Cap Location: St George, UT (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep materials moving for major construction projects. This role is all about receiving, counting, and storing items, using warehouse software, and working with vendors and purchasing to fix delivery issues. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can use warehouse equipment, and want strong benefits and growth potential.

Employer: RAM Aerospace

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Not listed (appears full-time, office-based)

Not listed (appears full-time, office-based) Salary: Not listed

Plan and manage production schedules for aerospace parts that go into flight and space programs. You’ll work in ERP/APS systems, balance demand and capacity, coordinate materials, and support Lean improvements. Great if you like data, problem-solving, and want strong benefits (medical, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, flexible schedule).

Employer: Mountainland Supply Company

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM)

(Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role pulling and staging customer orders using RF scanners, forklifts, and pallet jacks. You’ll help keep inventory accurate and orders moving out on time, with benefits like 401(k) with match, ESOP, medical/dental/vision, flexible time off, and potential quarterly bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings on their site, and roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.