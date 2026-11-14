St. George’s trades scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. If you’ve got experience in the field, there are some solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Mister Sparky Electric

Mister Sparky Electric Location: St. George, UT (serving Washington, Hurricane, Ivins, Cedar City)

(serving Washington, Hurricane, Ivins, Cedar City) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000 – $100,000 per year

Residential and light commercial service work with base pay plus commission, a take-home company vehicle, and strong training and advancement options. Great fit if you have 2+ years residential experience and a Utah journeyman license and want your effort to directly boost your paycheck.

Employer: SanCrest

Location: St. George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role installing and remodeling residential plumbing systems from start to finish. You’ll read blueprints, assemble piping, set fixtures, and work closely with HVAC and other trades—good for someone strong with tools who likes detailed, technical work.

Employer: Red Rock Construction & Remodel

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $25 – $30 per hour, DOE

Wide-ranging residential remodeling work: flooring, drywall, cabinets, demo, and general home improvement. Ideal if you’ve done restoration or remodels before and want steady, in-person work with a local licensed contractor.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers are flexible for the right person with solid skills and work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.