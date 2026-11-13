St. George has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes through Providing Animals With Support (PAWS). All of these kitties are already vetted and just need a safe, caring family to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748

— Health: Spayed, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoption is finalized.

If you’d like to adopt Nona, please submit an application at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt and then contact PAWS during office hours (10 AM–4 PM, Wed–Sat).

👉 Meet Nona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748

— Health: Spayed, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoption is finalized.

Interested in Rena? Fill out an application at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt and call PAWS for more details or to arrange a visit.

👉 Meet Rena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748

— Health: Spayed, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoption is finalized.

To bring Riley home, start with the online application at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt, then contact PAWS during open hours.

👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748

— Health: Neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoption is finalized.

If Charles sounds like your kind of cat, apply online at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt and call PAWS to learn more about him.

👉 Meet Charles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748

— Health: Neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoption is finalized.

To meet Grover, start with the adoption form at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt, then reach out to PAWS for next steps.

👉 Meet Grover and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748

— Health: Spayed, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoption is finalized.

If you’re ready for a younger kitty like RueRue, fill out the application at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt and contact PAWS to arrange a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet RueRue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748

— Personality: Described as fluffy, spunky, playful, curious, and loving once she’s tired out from play.

Described as fluffy, spunky, playful, curious, and loving once she’s tired out from play. Health: Vaccinated to date, microchipped, dewormed, and either already spayed or scheduled to be.

If Top Hat sounds like your perfect playful companion, start by applying at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt, then call PAWS during office hours to learn more about her.

👉 Meet Top Hat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in St. George, UT and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful PAWS kitties. You can visit www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt to start an application, or call (435) 688-9748 to ask about meeting them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.