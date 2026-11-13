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🐱 Playful, Sweet & Curious Cats Ready for Adoption in St. George
St. George has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes through Providing Animals With Support (PAWS). All of these kitties are already vetted and just need a safe, caring family to call their own.
Nona
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoption is finalized.
If you’d like to adopt Nona, please submit an application at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt and then contact PAWS during office hours (10 AM–4 PM, Wed–Sat).
👉 Meet Nona and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rena
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoption is finalized.
Interested in Rena? Fill out an application at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt and call PAWS for more details or to arrange a visit.
👉 Meet Rena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Riley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoption is finalized.
To bring Riley home, start with the online application at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt, then contact PAWS during open hours.
👉 Meet Riley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoption is finalized.
If Charles sounds like your kind of cat, apply online at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt and call PAWS to learn more about him.
👉 Meet Charles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Grover
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoption is finalized.
To meet Grover, start with the adoption form at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt, then reach out to PAWS for next steps.
👉 Meet Grover and apply to adopt on adoptapet
RueRue
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, dewormed, and current on vaccinations before adoption is finalized.
If you’re ready for a younger kitty like RueRue, fill out the application at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt and contact PAWS to arrange a meet-and-greet.
👉 Meet RueRue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Top Hat
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Providing Animals With Support (PAWS) — (435) 688-9748
- Personality: Described as fluffy, spunky, playful, curious, and loving once she’s tired out from play.
- Health: Vaccinated to date, microchipped, dewormed, and either already spayed or scheduled to be.
If Top Hat sounds like your perfect playful companion, start by applying at www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt, then call PAWS during office hours to learn more about her.
👉 Meet Top Hat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in St. George, UT and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful PAWS kitties. You can visit www.stgeorgepaws.org/adopt to start an application, or call (435) 688-9748 to ask about meeting them in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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