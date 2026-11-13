🚌 St. George, UT Transportation Jobs with Multiple High-Pay OTR Roles

St. George’s trucking and heavy equipment scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like long-haul miles or running big machines close to home.

Here are several transportation openings worth a look:

Employer: Clark Transfer

Clark Transfer Location: St George, UT (hiring across the Lower 48 + Canada)

(hiring across the Lower 48 + Canada) Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

(team owner operators) Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Highlights: OTR dry van hauling gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours. All miles paid (loaded and empty), fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls/insurance, detention pay, and a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000 per week worked. Passport required for cross-border runs.

Employer: Staker Parson Materials & Construction (Western Rock Products, a CRH Company)

Location: St George, UT

Salary: Not listed (described as highly competitive base pay )

Not listed (described as ) Type: Full-time

Highlights: Run loaders, excavators, haul trucks, water trucks, and more in aggregate and construction work. Mix of equipment operation and general labor, with medical, dental, disability, retirement savings, and wellness programs plus room to grow inside a large, stable company.

Employer: Martin's Bulk Milk Service Inc.

Location: Saint George, UT (runs OTR from local terminal)

(runs OTR from local terminal) Salary: $65,000–$85,000 per year

Type: Part-time, OTR

Highlights: Late-model Freightliners with reefer trailers, steady bulk milk work, and clear safety standards. Needs a valid Class A CDL, med card, and 1 year verifiable tractor/trailer experience.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.