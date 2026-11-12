🚌 St. George, UT Transportation Jobs – Several Driving Roles

St. George has a nice mix of local and regional driving work right now, from CDL routes to flexible delivery gigs and owner-operator freight.

Below are several solid options if you like being on the road.

Employer: Republic Services

Republic Services Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate a heavy collection truck on set routes, handling waste pickup and disposal while keeping up with safety checks and daily vehicle reports. Good fit if you already hold a Class B CDL with air brakes and want steady hours plus a full benefits package (medical, PTO, 401k match, ESPP).

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 2351 South River Rd., #1, St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly wage plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Deliver pizzas with a focus on friendly service and safe driving, using store tech and helping in-store as needed. Flexible scheduling, overtime opportunities, and food discounts make this ideal if you want fast-paced work and like talking with customers.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 987 S Bluff St, St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly wage plus tips (exact rate not listed)

Similar to the South River Rd. store, but at a different location—great if this side of town is closer to home. You’ll deliver orders, assist in the store, and enjoy flexible shifts and driver perks.

Employer: Dal-Tile LLC (Mohawk Industries)

Location: St George, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Split your time mostly in the warehouse (about 90%) with some local straight-truck deliveries. Requires Class A or B CDL, forklift experience, and at least 6 months commercial driving. Offers competitive pay, 401k match, employee discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: St George, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Use company vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, collect returns, and help in the store when needed. Good for someone with a clean license who wants part-time hours, customer contact, and access to 401k, stock purchase plan, and PTO.

Employer: Grass Valley Trucking LLC

Location: Saint George, UT (route: Newcastle, UT ↔ North Las Vegas, NV)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $300 per load, paid by the load

Haul bulk milk in double tankers, with home daily routes and night/early-morning driving. Best for experienced drivers with doubles/triples or tanker background who want per-load pay plus 401(k) and PTO.

Employer: Western Rock Products (A CRH Company)

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Not stated (typical full-time role)

Not stated (typical full-time role) Salary: Not listed

Drive dump trucks, end dumps, and belly dumps (often with pups) delivering rock, sand, and asphalt to job sites. Requires Class A CDL with medical card and 1–2 years’ experience; comes with strong benefits, retirement plan, and growth opportunities in a large construction materials company.

Employer: Great Western Supply, Inc

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00 per hour

Deliver plumbing materials around the local area and help in the warehouse with loading/unloading (up to 80+ lbs). Monday–Friday schedule, home every night, and a locally owned company looking for someone 18+ with a clean driving record.

Employer: YESCO (Young Electric Sign Company)

Location: Saint George, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a set route at night to spot and report sign and lighting outages, taking photos and logging details. Great if you like quiet solo night work, have a clean driving record, and are comfortable using basic maps and paperwork.

Employer: VICTORIA LOGISTICS CARRIER LLC

Location: Saint George, UT (nationwide routes)

Type: Contract (independent owner-operator)

Pay: $8,000–$14,000 potential monthly gross revenue

Run nationwide freight with your own 2016+ Sprinter or cargo van, choosing only the loads you want (no forced dispatch). Ideal if you want flexible, high-earning contractor work, have at least 6 months driving experience, and are ready to operate as an independent business.

If something here fits your license and lifestyle, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.