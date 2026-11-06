🚚 St. George UT Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

St. George has some solid options right now if you like keeping things moving—whether that’s parts for factories or furniture for families.

Below are 3 supply chain & logistics roles hiring in St. George, Utah.

Employer: Aston Carter

Aston Carter Location: St. George, UT (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Type: Full-time, Contract-to-Hire

Salary: $27.44 – $36.00/hour

Deadline: Anticipated close: Nov 19, 2026

Plan and manage material purchases to keep a fast-paced manufacturing operation on schedule. This role is great if you have 5+ years buying experience, strong ERP/Excel skills, and want a path from contract to permanent with full benefits eligibility.

Employer: Just-in Time Moving Services

Location: Saint George, UT (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time to full-time (10–40 hrs/week)

Salary: $18.00 – $25.00/hour

Hands-on role loading, unloading, and protecting customers’ belongings for home and commercial moves. Good fit if you’re physically strong, reliable, and like active work with a small team instead of sitting at a desk.

Employer: Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT)

Location: Saint George, UT (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level buyer role owning complex sourcing, supplier negotiations, and cost-saving projects for a medical manufacturing company. Ideal if you have 5+ years purchasing experience, strong ERP/MRP and Excel skills, and want to mentor junior buyers while supporting life-saving medical tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has more detail on shifts, benefits, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.