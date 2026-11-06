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St George
🍽️ St. George Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings
8 days ago
St. George’s food and resort scene is busy year-round, and a lot of places are adding to their teams right now. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people and staying on your feet.
Team Member – Opening Shift (Frozen Yogurt)
- Employer: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt – St. George BLVD
- Location: Saint George, UT
- Type: Part-time (opening shift, 10am–5pm, must be available Sundays)
- Pay: $12–$14/hour (base + tips reported at $2–$3/hour extra)
- Perks: 401(k), employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training
This is a front-line customer service role where you greet guests, run the register, prep yogurt and toppings, and keep the shop clean. Good fit if you like a fun, upbeat place with steady daytime hours and enjoy working on a small team.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Galbi Grill
- Location: Saint George, UT
- Type: Not listed (on-site restaurant role)
- Pay: $13–$15/hour
- Perks: Flexible schedule
You’ll keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, pots, and utensils, helping with basic food prep, and bussing tables. Great if you want to get into restaurant work, don’t mind staying active, and like being part of a fast-paced kitchen crew.
Guest Services Associate / Front Desk Agent – Part-Time
- Employer: Travel + Leisure Co. – WorldMark St. George Resort
- Location: St George, UT
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits (for eligible part-time roles): Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, wellness program, employee assistance program, and more (hours and eligibility apply)
You’ll check guests in and out, handle payments, answer questions about the resort and local area, and help solve guest issues. Ideal if you’re friendly, organized, and want resort experience with a large, well-known travel company.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—hours and details can change, and it might be a better fit than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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